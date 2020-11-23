Website of the Year

France's dragnet for extremists sweeps up some schoolchildren, too

10 minutes to read

Emira Yildirim, 10, with her mother, Zulbiye Yildirim at home in Albertville, France. Emira was one of four children questioned by the police on suspicion of "defending terrorism." Photo / Andrea Mantovani, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Norimitsu Onishi and Constant Méheut

Armed with assault rifles and wearing balaclavas, dozens of police officers raided four apartments recently in a sprawling complex in Albertville, a city in the French Alps. They confiscated computers and cellphones, searched under mattresses

