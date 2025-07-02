The Bureau of Meteorology warned that winds would also intensify on Wednesday morning for southern Queensland.

“With a low pressure system lingering off the central New South Wales coast, we’re likely to continue to see severe weather through Wednesday morning, locally damaging wind gusts, rain areas, showers and coastal thunderstorms will continue today, mainly impacting the Illawarra and south coast,” a BOM representative said.

Sydney’s eastern suburbs and coastal fringes, including Illawarra and the south coast, could face significant damage from destructive wind gusts reaching up to 125km/h.

BOM reported wind gusts up to 122km/h at Montague Island and more than 100km/h in parts of Sydney, the central coast, and the tablelands.

The risk of heavy rain was expected to ease further later today but BOM warned that the risk of damaging winds would continue and river rises remained possible.

Emergency warnings were in place for multiple regions across the two states, with 30,000 homes and businesses without power this morning.

“Through today and tomorrow, what we’re still expecting is that low pressure system over the Tasman Sea will become quite complex,” said BOM senior meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse.

“Currently we are still expecting damaging winds across quite a broad area of eastern NSW and that extends from the northern ranges down along to the coastal parts for the Hunter, Sydney and south coast.

“And we’re expecting while some of the winds may start to ease off later tonight and into tomorrow, there is a chance we could continue to see damaging winds along the coastal fringe as well as the northern ranges through tomorrow.”

Woodhouse said waves up to 12m were observed.

Evacuation orders in place

The SES issued a warning for those living in low-lying areas on the north and south of Burrill Lake to shelter in place, while some households at North Entrance and Wamberal were ordered to evacuate over risk of dangerous waves that could “significantly damage buildings”.

In Sanctuary Point, about 100 homes were expected to become isolated as water levels rose, and residents were advised to move to higher ground.

SES crews had responded to more than 2320 incidents since the start of the event earlier this week, with 1200 volunteers working alongside emergency services.

In the 24 hours to 4am Wednesday alone, there were 2160 calls to the state operations centre.

There have been seven flood rescues, all in the Illawarra and south coast.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Debbie Platz said the system was “dynamic” and “complicated”, urging the community to stay vigilant.

“It was indeed a very wild night for many people across the east coast of NSW,” she said.

“Flash flooding does remain a key concern to us as the rain continues to fall.”

NSW SES issued seven emergency warnings in the Burrill Lake and Shoalhaven areas, impacting 335 properties.

Platz said the SES has deployed helicopters and other emergency assets to assist with damage assessments.

“We did see conditions deteriorate overnight with 150mm of rain in some areas and 200mm in Ulladulla area,” she said.

“Seven flood rescue activations took place with vehicles ending up in flooded waters.”

Demountables blown over

In Cronulla, in Sydney’s south, three demountable sheds have been blown over on to the road.

Incredible pictures show the sheds, from the second floor of a construction site on Gerrale St, close to South Cronulla Beach, lying on their sides as police block off the road.

Gusts of up to 130km/h were recorded in the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Residents disconnected

More than 1000 properties have been left without internet in the Hunter Valley, central coast and Illawarra and south coast regions.

The National Broadband Network confirmed 1012 services had been impacted by power outages caused by the severe weather battering the east coast.

More than 40,000 Endeavour Energy, Ausgrid and Essential Energy customers were without electricity because of fallen trees and powerlines.

“As the wild weather continues ... there could be more outages throughout the day – as well as flooding and hidden hazards, particularly around fallen or damaged trees,” Ausgrid said.

120mm of rain in six hours

BOM senior meteorologist Jonathan How said heavy rainfall could occur south of Wollongong, and heavy falls could also reach up to Sydney.

Residents could be pelted with up to 120mm of rain over a six-hour period, which could lead to flash flooding, he said.

BOM has issued a fresh flood warning for the Shoalhaven River, with minor flooding now possible at Nowra and Terara.

The river was rising steadily, reaching 1.78m at Nowra, forecast to peak at 2.30m, and 1.66m at Terara, expected to reach 2.20m this afternoon.

The low-pressure system will push north and continue lashing the coast with strong winds.

Later in the day, another low-pressure system is expected to appear that will intensify and reinforce the winds and rain across the NSW south coast.

Conditions were not expected to ease until late Thursday – by which time rainfall totals in the area south of Wollongong could have exceeded 200mm.

BOM warned that gusty winds and dangerous conditions could linger to the end of the week.

“By Friday, mostly dry and sunny conditions will return to much of the east coast, with season swells decreasing, as well some river rain flooding may continue through the end of the week,” a BOM representative said.

Waves along the coast could exceed 6m as they hit the shore.

“With winds set to intensify and heavy rain continuing and the addition of coastal hazards, we could see some dangerous conditions out there over the next few days,” How said.

‘Stay home’

Millions have been told to stay home amid the freak weather event as ferry, bus, and train services are impacted or outright cancelled.

Dozens of roads have been flooded in areas such as Byron Bay and Jervis Bay, while highways in Sydney have also experienced flash flooding.

A widespread flood watch is active across the Hunter, central coast, Tablelands, Illawarra, and south coast, with minor to moderate flooding expected in the coming days. Flood warnings were already in effect for the Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers in NSW and the St George’s Basin in Victoria.

East Gippsland was also on alert, with minor flood warnings issued for the Cann and Genoa rivers, where significant river rises were likely.

Transport for NSW co-ordinator-general Howard Collins warned commuters to stay home if they had that option.

“Whether you’re travelling by car or catching public transport, please allow plenty of extra time to get to your destination,” Collins said.

Train services along the T1 North Shore Line were cancelled late on Tuesday because of flooding on the tracks at Town Hall.

About 30,000 people were left without power, including 13,000 in the Newcastle area, because of the storm.

Multiple ferry routes had also been cancelled.

People who had lost power were likely to remain without electricity throughout today.