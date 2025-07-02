Advertisement
World

Pharmaceutical factory blast in India leaves 36 dead, more missing

By Joshua Yang
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Rescue teams search rubble for survivors after a deadly India factory explosion. Photo / the Washington Post

At least 36 people were killed and dozens more injured in an explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in the southern Indian state of Telangana, state authorities said.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers continue to search the site following the blast. Dozens of people remain

