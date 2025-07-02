Clare said the problem of predators in childcare settings was “serious” and required “serious action”.
“It’s one of the reasons why I put this on the top of the agenda when education ministers met last week,” he said.
“Let me be clear – when education ministers met to discuss child safety last week, we didn’t discuss this case, but we discussed what are the next steps that we need to take as a nation to make sure that our kids are safe in early education and care?”
The Government has already banned personal mobile phones in centres and changed rules around mandatory reporting from seven days to 24 hours after complaints about sexual or physical abuse.
Clare promised further reforms, including cutting off funding for centres that fail to meet minimum standards.
He also flagged changes to background checks for workers.
“It’s taken too long to do the work necessary to make sure that our Working with Children Check system is up to scratch,” he said.
“I’ve spoken a number of times with the Attorney-General, Michelle Rowland, the new Attorney-General, and I think I can safely speak on her behalf – she agrees, and is determined to take the action necessary here to make sure that our working with children checks across the nation are up to scratch.
“That’ll be something that will be discussed by Attorneys-General when they meet next month.”
He cautioned that a working with children check was not a “silver bullet”.
“In too many examples, a perpetrator is eventually caught and arrested and sentenced, there’s somebody that got a Working with Children Check because they had no prior criminal record,” he said.
“And so it’s only one of the things that we need to focus on here if we’re serious about making sure that we keep our kids safe.”