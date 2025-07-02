Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Second man charged in Victorian childcare abuse investigation

By Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

The police allege childcare worker Joshua Brown sexually abused multiple children. Photo / News.com.au

The police allege childcare worker Joshua Brown sexually abused multiple children. Photo / News.com.au

A second man has been charged with a number of child sexual offences after Tuesday’s revelation of the alleged large-scale sexual abuse of children at Victorian childcare centres.

The charges against the man, named Michael Simon Wilson, stem from the probe into childcare worker Joshua Brown.

Yesterday, Victorian Police announced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World