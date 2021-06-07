Vice President Harris' plane forced to return due to 'technical issue'

Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted as she disembarks Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land. Photo / AP

A technical issue which involved "no major safety concerns" forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

"I'm good, I'm good. We all said a little prayer, but we're good," she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that it was technical issue with the original plane and there were "no major safety concerns".