China president Xi Jinping says nation needs to be more 'loveable' and 'make friends'

State media in China has reported president Xi Jinping is aiming to try and change the country's perception on the global stage. Photo / Getty Images

China is planning on undertaking a major rebrand to try and become a more "loveable" country in the eyes of the rest of the world and "make friends".

State media in China has reported president Xi Jinping is aiming to change the country's perception on the global stage, despite facing international criticism on a number of issues.

"We must pay attention to grasp the tone, be both open and confident but also modest and humble, and strive to create a credible, loveable and respectable image of China," Mr Xi said at a communist party meeting.

China's attempt to change its image comes after souring of relations with both the US and Australia, which has ruptured trading relations.

The country has also been widely condemned for the treatment of its Uyghur Muslim population in the western provinces and its crackdown on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.

Mr Xi was also quoted in saying: "It is necessary to make friends, unite and win over the majority, and constantly expand the circle of friends (when it comes to) international public opinion".

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have been strained for more than 18 months after the major trading partner hit a number of Australian companies with crippling import tariffs.

Australian wine makers, barley and seafood producers are some of the industries which have been slapped with tariffs.

Trade sanctions have been sparked in part to Australia being a leading voice in calling for the establishment of a global task force to investigate the origins of the coronavirus — which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Exports on thermal coal, copper and timer have also been hit by the trade sanctions.

In the case of wine, China's Ministry of Commerce claims Australian producers have been allegedly dumping wine into China to flood the market and manipulate the selling price.

The anti-dumping measures on imports have resulted in tariffs of up to 200 per cent being placed on Australian wine.

Australia has requested the World Trade Organisation to resolve the trade dispute with China over tariffs imposed on barley.

On May 6, China suspended the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue – the first formal freeze of diplomatic relations.

It is understood China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) was retaliating to the federal government tearing up the two Belt and Road agreements between Beijing and Victoria.

"Recently, some Australian Commonwealth government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and co-operation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination," the NDRC said in a statement.