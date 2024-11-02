“I am aware the response is not enough, there are problems and severe shortages ... towns buried by mud, desperate people searching for their relatives ... We have to improve,” Sanchez said.
In the ground-zero towns of Alfafar and Sedavi, AFP reporters saw no soldiers while residents shovelled mud from their homes and firefighters pumped water from garages and tunnels.
“Politicians promise a lot; help will come when it comes,” said Mario Silvestre, 86, a resident of Chiva, where gaping sinkholes risked triggering the collapse of buildings.
Authorities in the Valencia region have restricted access to roads for two days to allow emergency services to carry out search, rescue and logistics operations more effectively.
Officials have said dozens of people remain unaccounted for. Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told radio station Cadena Ser on Friday it was “reasonable” to believe more fatalities would emerge.
But with telephone and transport networks severely damaged, establishing a precise figure is difficult.
Sanchez said electricity had been restored to 94% of homes affected by power outages and around half of the cut telephone lines had been repaired.
Some motorways have reopened but local and regional roads resembled “Swiss cheese”, meaning certain places would probably remain inaccessible by land for weeks, Transport Minister Oscar Puente told El Pais.
‘Overwhelmed’ by solidarity
Thousands of ordinary citizens pushing shopping trolleys and carrying cleaning equipment took to the streets on Friday to help with the recovery.
Susana Camarero, deputy head of the Valencia region, said some municipalities were “overwhelmed” by the solidarity and food they had received.