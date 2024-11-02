The Government had accepted the Valencia region leader’s request for 5000 more troops and informed him of a further deployment of 5000 police officers and civil guards, Sanchez said.

Spain was carrying out its largest deployment of army and security force personnel in peacetime, he added.

More deaths expected

Restoring order and distributing aid to destroyed towns and villages – some of which have been cut off from food, water and power for days – is a priority.

Authorities have come under fire over the adequacy of warning systems before the floods, and some stricken residents have complained the response to the disaster is too slow.

“I am aware the response is not enough, there are problems and severe shortages ... towns buried by mud, desperate people searching for their relatives ... We have to improve,” Sanchez said.

People walk through a street littered with vehicles and debris in the aftermath of devastating flooding in the municipality of Paiporta, Valencia. Photo / AFP

In the ground-zero towns of Alfafar and Sedavi, AFP reporters saw no soldiers while residents shovelled mud from their homes and firefighters pumped water from garages and tunnels.

“Politicians promise a lot; help will come when it comes,” said Mario Silvestre, 86, a resident of Chiva, where gaping sinkholes risked triggering the collapse of buildings.

Authorities in the Valencia region have restricted access to roads for two days to allow emergency services to carry out search, rescue and logistics operations more effectively.

Officials have said dozens of people remain unaccounted for. Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told radio station Cadena Ser on Friday it was “reasonable” to believe more fatalities would emerge.

But with telephone and transport networks severely damaged, establishing a precise figure is difficult.

Sanchez said electricity had been restored to 94% of homes affected by power outages and around half of the cut telephone lines had been repaired.

Some motorways have reopened but local and regional roads resembled “Swiss cheese”, meaning certain places would probably remain inaccessible by land for weeks, Transport Minister Oscar Puente told El Pais.

‘Overwhelmed’ by solidarity

Thousands of ordinary citizens pushing shopping trolleys and carrying cleaning equipment took to the streets on Friday to help with the recovery.

Susana Camarero, deputy head of the Valencia region, said some municipalities were “overwhelmed” by the solidarity and food they had received.

The movement continued on Saturday as around 1000 people set off from the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia towards nearby towns laid waste by the floods, an AFP journalist saw.

Authorities have urged them to stay at home to avoid congestion on the roads that would hamper the work of emergency services.

The storm that sparked the floods on Tuesday formed as cold air moved over the warm waters of the Mediterranean and is common for this time of year.

But scientists warn climate change driven by human activity is increasing the ferocity, length and frequency of such extreme weather events.