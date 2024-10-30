A flooded slum area is pictured in Picuana, near Valencia, eastern Spain. Photo / AFP

A flooded slum area is pictured in Picuana, near Valencia, eastern Spain. Photo / AFP

Disastrous floods triggered by torrential rain in Spain’s eastern Valencia region have left at least 51 people dead, rescue services said today.

Heavy rain and fierce winds have lashed southern and eastern Spain since the beginning of the week, sparking deadly floods in Valencia and the southern Andalusia region.

The “provisional number of dead is at 51 people”, the regional emergency services wrote on X.

Bodies were still being recovered and identified, they added.

Parts of the Valencia region are without power with phone lines also down, and some places were cut off by flooded roads, regional chief Carlos Mazon told reporters.