Residents in La Torre, south of Valencia, eastern Spain evacuate after a year's rain fell in a few hours sending torrents of water and mud through towns and cities. Photo / AFP
Spain mourned at least 158 deaths on Thursday and authorities told people in flood-stricken regions to stay at home as rescuers raced to find survivors in the rare disaster.
An exceptionally powerful Mediterranean storm from Tuesday unleashed heavy rains and torrents of mud-filled water that swept away people and wrecked homes, with the eastern Valencia region hit hardest.
The body coordinating rescue work in the Valencia region announced 155 bodies had been recovered there by Thursday afternoon.
Officials in Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia had announced a combined three deaths in their regions on Wednesday.
Eliu Sanchez, a resident of a suburb of Valencia city, recalled how the merciless currents snatched a man who tried to take refuge on a car.
“I have been told of people who were clinging to trees, but the force made them let go and they were carried away, calling for help,” said Sanchez, 32.
“Trucks, everything was going from here to there.”
Search for survivors
Emergency services backed by drones and more than 1200 troops combed mud-caked towns and villages to find survivors and clear roads of debris.
Firefighters in the Valencia region released a video of rescue workers airlifting a 1-year-old boy to safety from his flooded village.
Abandoned vehicles lay piled on top of each other like dominoes and some residents grabbed planks of wood to plough through layers of thick, sticky mud, AFP journalists reported in the Valencia region.
In Paiporta, a suburb of Valencia city where the floods killed dozens of people, 27-year-old musician David Romero lamented a “catastrophe”.
“Neighbourhood after neighbourhood, street after street, there is not a business standing,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of people are being sheltered in temporary accommodation while road and rail transport have been severely disrupted.
It could take up to three weeks to reopen the high-speed line between Madrid and Valencia, Transport Minister Oscar Puente wrote on X.
The conservative head of the Valencia region had appeared to shift responsibility to the left-wing central Government on Wednesday.
But the Interior Ministry criticised “erroneous information” on Thursday and said the regions, which have wide powers in Spain’s decentralised political system, are responsible for managing civil protection procedures in emergencies.