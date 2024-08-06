Prosecutors have said the payment was designed to help Trump’s chances in the 2016 election, where he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump denies having had sex with Daniels and has vowed to appeal his conviction after his sentencing, scheduled for September.

Missouri’s Republican Attorney-General Andrew Bailey filed a July 3 lawsuit against New York state asking the Supreme Court to pause Trump’s impending sentencing and the gag order placed on him by New York state judge Justice Juan Merchan.

Legal disputes between states are filed directly to the Supreme Court.

Bailey argued that the criminal case against Trump violated the right of Missouri residents under the Constitution’s First Amendment to “hear from and vote for their preferred presidential candidate”.

“Instead of letting presidential candidates campaign on their own merits, radical progressives in New York are trying to rig the 2024 election by waging a direct attack on our democratic process,” Bailey said.

Republican attorneys-general from Florida, Iowa, Montana, and Alaska filed a brief in support of Missouri’s lawsuit.

Trump also faces federal and state criminal charges involving his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

The Supreme Court in a July 1 ruling powered by its six-three conservative majority granted Trump substantial criminal immunity for actions taken in office. It all but ensured Trump would not face trial in the federal election subversion case before the election.

Trump’s lawyers promptly invoked the immunity ruling in a bid to toss out the hush money verdict.

They said prosecutors improperly relied on social media posts made in 2018 by Trump when he was serving as president that qualified as official communications.

The judge in the case said he would rule on Trump’s arguments by September 6. Merchan said that if he upholds the conviction, he would sentence Trump on September 18.

A New York state appeals court last week rejected Trump’s challenge to his gag order.

The decision by the Appellate Division in Manhattan means Trump, who has called all the criminal cases against him politically motivated, cannot comment publicly about individual prosecutors and others in the case until his sentencing.



