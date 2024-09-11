The father of an 11-year-old boy who died last year delivered an emotional speech ahead of the presidential debate, rebuking Donald Trump, JD Vance and others for mischaracterising the circumstances around his son’s death.
“Using Aiden as a political tool is, to say the least, reprehensible for any political purpose,” Nathan Clark said on Tuesday evening (US time), with his wife at his side, during a public meeting in Springfield, Ohio. “And speaking of morally bankrupt politicians, Bernie Moreno, Chip Roy, JD Vance and Donald Trump. They have spoken my son’s name and use his death for political gain. This needs to stop now.”
Aiden Clark was killed on August 22, 2023, after the school bus he was on was hit by a vehicle driven by Hermanio Joseph. The driver, a 36-year-old immigrant from Haiti, did not have a valid driver’s licence at the time of the crash and in May was sentenced to a prison term of nine to 13½ years, the Springfield News-Sun reported.
Clark’s death has been amplified by Trump, Vance and other Republicans who have sought to attack vice-president Kamala Harris on immigration and attempted to portray Americans as less safe because of undocumented immigrants who have entered the United States since President Joe Biden and Harris took office.
“REMEMBER: 11-year-old Aiden Clark was killed on his way to school by a Haitian migrant that Kamala Harris let into the country in Springfield, Ohio,” Trump’s official campaign account wrote on Monday to their more than three million followers on X and TruthSocial. “Kamala Harris has refused to say Aiden’s name.”