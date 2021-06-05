Voyager 2021 media awards
US judge overturns California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989. Photo / 123rf

By: Don Thompson

A federal judge has overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms.

US District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday (local time) that the state's definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

California's attorney general argued that assault weapons as defined by the law are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes and mass shootings. But Benitez said the guns are overwhelmingly owned for legal purposes.