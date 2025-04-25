The Trump-appointed director deleted his post minutes after it appeared, but later reposted it.

‘No one is above the law’

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi defended the arrest of Dugan, saying “no one is above the law”.

Charging documents described an incident at Dugan’s courthouse last Friday during which the judge was “visibly upset and had a confrontational, angry demeanour” when federal agents came to arrest the migrant – Eduardo Flores-Ruiz from Mexico – who was facing misdemeanor charges.

The complaint alleges Dugan escorted Flores-Ruiz out of the courtroom through a door used by jury members to keep him from the agents.

Dugan, who was elected to the bench in 2016, appeared in court Friday before a judge in the federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee, where she made no public comments, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the paper, her attorney Craig Mastantuono told the court: “Judge Dugan wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest. It was not made in the interest of public safety.”

A number of federal and state judges across the United States have issued rulings that put several of Trump’s executive actions on hold, particularly related to his bid to exercise unprecedented powers in deporting migrants.

The Trump administration has been butting heads with federal judges, rights groups and Democrats who say he has trampled or ignored constitutionally enshrined rights in rushing to deport migrants, sometimes without the right to a hearing.

Senators react

House Democrat Darren Soto blasted the Dugan arrest as “third world country dictator type of stuff”.

“Everyday they get more desperate,” he posted on X. “This will be bounced out of court as quick as the rest of their illegal actions.”

Several Republicans however rushed to Patel’s defence.

“The corruption and determination of these anti-American activist judges to put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens is appalling,” congresswoman Diana Harshbarger said. “Thankfully, a stand is being taken against them.”

On Thursday, a former county magistrate judge in New Mexico and his wife were taken into custody after federal agents raided their home over their harbouring of an alleged undocumented migrant who investigators said was a member of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang, US media reported.

- Agence France-Presse