US Election: Twitter flags Trump tweets due to misinformation

Donald Trump went to Twitter during Biden's speech. Photo / Twitter

A Donald Trump tweet accusing opponents of "trying to STEAL the election" has been tagged by Twitter as misleading, minutes after it was posted.

Social media companies have cracked down on the spreading of misinformation, including information shared by Trump.

As Joe Biden took the stage to speak in Delaware tonight (NZT), Trump immediately turned to Twitter.

Trump spelt the word "polls" wrong in his tweet. Photo / Twitter

However, Twitter labelled one of his tweets as an attempt to spread misinformation.

The tweet read: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

An original tweet from him - since corrected - spelt polls as Poles.

Just seven minutes after the tweet went live, Twitter hid its content.

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process" Twitter said.

Twitter flags Trump tweet that claimed the election was being stolen. Photo / Twitter

Facebook has also joined Twitter in clamping down. Photo / Facebook

Social media companies including Facebook and Twitter have spent months rolling out increasingly aggressive policies to curb the spread of misinformation, possible voter suppression and calls for violence.

And it looks like Trump has proven the hard work of social media companies has paid off.

Last week Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "Election integrity is and will be an ongoing challenge ... I'm worried that with our nation so divided, and election results potentially taking days or weeks to be finalised, there's a risk of civil unrest across the country."

Facebook and Twitter have spent months preparing for this scenario and rolling out policies for what to do if a candidate declares victory prematurely.



Looks like they could soon be put to the test. https://t.co/G7J5HviEGI pic.twitter.com/9zcmNH4T2S — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) November 4, 2020

However Twitter isn't the only social media giant to crack down on misleading information.

When Facebook users come across a post from the Donald Trump Facebook page they see a banner below the post reading "Votes are being counted. The winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election has not been projected".

Facebook users are also given a link which takes them to election updates.

"Keep the faith, guys. We are going to win this. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Your patience is great," Biden said during a speech where he revealed his confidence in winning the election.

Trump's flagged tweet also saw the word "polls" written incorrectly, Trump wrote "poles".

This spelling mistake saw Twitter erupt.

Did Trump just declare war on Christmas? Save the #poles — Fillory Clinton (@Custmr_Sw3rvice) November 4, 2020