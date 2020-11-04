US election: How many votes Kanye West actually got - and why he's not going anywhere

Kanye West voted for himself, he said on Twitter. Photo / Twitter

After filming himself voting earlier today, rapper-turned-presidential candidate Kanye West has become the first candidate to concede the US election.

The unlikely contender made it clear he's aware he's out of the running for US President, expressing his disappointment by tweeting to fans: "Welp".

But how many votes did he actually get?

In Colorado, West got nearly 6000 votes. In Vermont, West got more than 1200 votes, according to the tally.

In Arkansas, he got 3979 votes; in Idaho, he got 2309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3179 votes; in Kentucky, he got 6259 votes; in Louisiana, he got 4837 votes; in Minnesota, he got 6796; in Mississippi, he got 3009 votes; in Oklahoma, he got 5587 votes; in Tennessee, he got 10,188 votes; and in Utah, he got 4053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.

But he's not giving up hope he may be more successful in the future – adding "Kanye 2024" beneath a photo of himself smiling in front of an election map of the US.

Earlier today, the hip hop star filmed himself voting, sharing the footage with fans along with the message:"Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust … me."

According to the ABC, the rapper had 56,777 votes nationally by 5pm AEST. His best states were Utah and Idaho.

Whether his wife Kim Kardashian backed her own husband still remains a mystery.

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

Her most recently liked tweet was a pro-Biden tweet from rapper Kid Cudi.