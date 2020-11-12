Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: Trump's election tactics put him in unsavoury company

9 minutes to read

President Trump has shattered a bedrock democratic tradition by raising even the possibility that he would have to be forced from office. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Andrew Higgins

Denying defeat, claiming fraud and using government machinery to reverse election results are the time-honoured tools of dictators.

When the strongman ruler of Belarus declared an implausible landslide victory in an election in August and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.