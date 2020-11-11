Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Fighting election results, Trump employs a new weapon: the government

10 minutes to read

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Peter Baker and Lara Jakes

President Donald Trump, facing the prospect of leaving the White House in defeat in just 70 days, is harnessing the power of the federal government to resist the results of an election that he lost,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.