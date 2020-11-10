Website of the Year

Growing discomfort at law firms representing Trump in election lawsuits

8 minutes to read

Some lawyers are worried about undermining the electoral system. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Rachel Abrams and David Enrich

Some lawyers at Jones Day and Porter Wright, which have filed suits about the 2020 vote, said they were worried about undermining the electoral system.

There was Big Tobacco. There was the bin Laden family.

