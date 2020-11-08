Website of the Year
Premium
World

How Joe Biden won the presidency

19 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Alexander Burns, Jonathan Martin and Katie Glueck

Joseph R. Biden Jr. campaigned as a sober and conventional presence, concerned about the "soul of the country." He correctly judged the character of the country, and benefited from President Trump's missteps.

On a January

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.