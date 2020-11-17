US election: Three lawyers for Donald Trump campaign team in Pennsylvania ask to withdraw - new attorney admits 'not much evidence'

Lawyer Marc Scaringi joined the case and will be Trump's lead counsel. Photo / Getty Images

Three more lawyers representing President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania have asked to withdraw from the lawsuit challenging US election results in the state.

In a further blow to the legal bid, the judge presiding over the Williamsport case denied a request to delay the case after the latest upheaval.

Court documents show the lawyers - Linda Kerns, John Scott and Douglas Bryan Hughes - had made the request to leave the case on Monday, adding that the "campaign consented to their withdrawal".

A federal judge won't delay tomorrow's hearing on President Trump's lawsuit to overturn the election he lost i n Pennsylvania because most of his lawyers quit. His remaining lawyer - who's also a radio host - will have to go it alone and is "expected to be prepared." pic.twitter.com/MAXCWjhDyV — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

The judge hearing the case, Middle District Judge Matthew W Brann, allowed Scott and Hughes to withdraw but not Kerns, according to reports.

Lawyer Marc Scaringi joined the case and will be Trump's lead counsel.

Scaringi had asked for a postponement, saying he needed "additional time to adequately prepare". But the judge denied the request.

Scaringi, an attorney in Harrisburg, hosts a conservative talk radio show and volunteered on Trump's 2016 campaign. He unsuccessfully ran for the US Senate in 2012.

Brad Heath, a Reuters reporter, tweeted that Scaringi "told listeners of his radio show Nov. 7 'in my opinion there really are no bombshells that are about to drop that will derail a Biden presidency, including the lawsuits' and suggested Trump's suits 'don't seem to have much evidence'."

"Marc A. Scaringi, Esquire. focuses his practice on business & corporate law."

Perfect fit for a trial on <<checks notes>> election law — dj (@djcelts) November 16, 2020

Yesterday, Trump's campaign dropped its request in the lawsuit that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots - 682,479, to be precise - be thrown out because they were processed without its representatives able to watch.

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser with the Trump campaign, said the latest change was routine.

A passerby stops to speak with a few supporters of President Donald Trump protesting outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre.

"The president announced Saturday that he has asked Mayor Rudy Giuliani to lead the national legal team, along with local counsel. Our substitution of local counsel is consistent with routine managing of complex litigation," Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser with the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

A few days ago a prominent regional law firm, Porter Wright Morris and Arthur, also withdrew from the case.

President Trump's new layer, who in addition to hosting a radio show and writing a column mainly practices business law according to his firm bio, joined the case today. pic.twitter.com/iQ25v23TNS — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

The Williamsport case is the Trump campaign's last significant legal challenge in Pennsylvania. President-elect Joe Biden leads by more than 65,000 votes in the state.

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a protest sign as police stand guard behind, outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia.

Bruce Green, a professor of legal ethics at Fordham Law School, called the lawsuits "borderline frivolous" and will not change the election's outcome even if successful, he said.

"It's doomed to fail anyway. So, does it really make a difference if another lawyer comes in? I think in most people's view, these cases are not being filed with any expectation that they'll prevail," Green said.