US President-elect Donald Trump (left) and US Representative Matt Gaetz (right). Phott / AFP

Matt Gaetz, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be US attorney general, has withdrawn from the selection process after widespread opposition including from within his Republican Party.

”While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said on X.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

