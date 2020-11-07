US election: Joe Biden defeats Trump, here's what happens next

Joe Biden is now President-elect of the United States, which means he will lead the country for the next four years, with his Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

The Biden family will move into the White House on January 20, 2021 - but a few things have to happen before that.

While Donald Trump is likely to contest the result and, by all accounts, refuses to concede, his countdown to leave the White House has begun.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no legal or official need for Trump to concede. The election result is legally binding and Biden will be President whether Trump publicly accepts it or not.

According to the BBC, while Trump does not have to concede, he does need to instruct the White House team to start working on the transition.

The US constitution states that Joe Biden officially begins his term as US President at midday on January 20.

At that time, in Washington DC, Biden and Harris will take an oath of office administered by the Supreme Court chief justice.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are flanked by their spouses, Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff. Photo / Getty Images

Between today and that moment is the transition period.

The Biden team has set up a transition website and a transition team will work with the current team in the White House.

Biden and his team will now outline policies as well as choose a Cabinet with whom he will govern the US.

Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly preparing to raise a number of legal challenges to fight the election results, starting tomorrow. However, legal experts agree the challenges are not likely to affect the outcome as there is no evidence of fraud.

The Trump campaign has also requested recounts of votes in some states, which will need to happen but, again, those recounts are not predicted to change any results.

It is a modern tradition for the election loser to call the victor and congratulate him, as well as concede the election.

Trump is unlikely to do so but he also isn't obliged to, since it is a mere formality.

Trump also does not have to attend Biden's inauguration on January 20.

What he does have to do is authorise his team to start working on the transition with Biden's team. According to the BBC, Trump officials say he has done that.