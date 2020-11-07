US election: Celebrations and protests erupt after Joe Biden defeats Trump

Celebrations have begun across the United States as Joe Biden supporters mark his victory in the US presidential election.

News networks in the US this morning projected that Biden would win the state of Pennsylvania. That pushed him past the 270 electoral votes he needs to become America's next president.

Donald Trump immediately released as statement indicating he would not concede the election.

Trump was playing golf at the Trump National golf course in Sterling, Virginia when the call was made.

The reaction across the United States has been immediate and visceral.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta — who is at the White House — said he could hear people cheering.

"Trump is not here to hear this for himself, but the cheers are coming from all directions," he said.

The election was close: more than 74 million votes for Biden already counted and 70 million for Trump.

A supporter of Democrat Joe Biden waves a flag near supporters of President Donald Trump in front of the Clark County Election Department. Photo / AP

Democratic supporters quickly took the streets, from Philadelphia to New York. A large crowd gathered to celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention centre, where votes were being counted.

There were raucous scenes in New York City as people marked the win.

A large segment of the population will not be happy with the result, however, and pro-Trump protesters were seen gathering in Michigan.

Fights breaking out between opposing groups at the Stop the Steal rally in Lansing #Protests2020 #StopTheSteal #Lansing pic.twitter.com/Oip0Fesjzb — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 7, 2020

New York City near trump tower, via ⁦@Miriam_Hall⁩ pic.twitter.com/cP74HY8yGU — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 7, 2020

Video footage was posted on Twitter of opposing groups fighting in Lansing in Michigan.

Refusing to concede, a statement signed by Trump said Biden "has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor".

Neither candidate has been certified as the winner in any state, as all 50 continue to finalise their vote counts.

The statement singled out Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes put Biden over 270 Electoral College votes today, according to major news outlets making the call.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the TCF Centre in Detroit. Photo / AP

"Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," the statement said.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

Biden tweeted: "I will be a President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."