US election: FBI sends out warning about 'major' election hack

The FBI has issued an urgent warning about interference in the US election, after the agency discovered voter information has been obtained by foreign sources.

In an announcement about a "major election security" issue, FBI officials revealed the security breach appeared to come from Russia and Iran.

"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said during the press conference.

"First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia.

"This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow doubt and undermine your confidence in American democracy."

This security breach comes less than two weeks before the US presidential election.

Ratcliffe revealed Iran has so far used the voter information to send "spoof emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump".

Iran has also been accused of distributing video content that implies individuals could cast fraudulent ballots, even those overseas.

"These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries. Even if the adversaries pursue further attempts to intimidate or undermine voter confidence, know that our election systems are resilient. And you can be confident your votes are secure," Ratcliffe said.

Though officials are yet to see Russia conducting similar actions, they have confirmed the country has obtained some voter information, just as it did in 2016.

Just minutes before the press conference took place, The Washington Post revealed some of the spoof emails claimed to be from the Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist group that supports Donald Trump.

Iran has since been named as the actor behind the fake emails, which appeared to target Democratic voters with threatening messages, the media outlet revealed.

Recipients were told the Proud Boys were "in possession of all your information" and ordered them to change their vote to President Trump instead of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The emails warned recipients "we will come after you" if they didn't vote for the current president in the upcoming election.

The Washington Post reported voters in at least four states had received the emails.

Officials have instructed anyone who receives one of these emails to not be alarmed and to not spread it to other people.

Ratcliffe said he had been told by President Trump to keep the public informed as the situation developed.

"I have had conversations today with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, and there is complete unanimity in the US government in our resolve to combat the enemies of freedom," he said.

"The president has instructed me to keep the public informed as appropriate, and you have my commitment that I will continue to do exactly that with transparency and with candour.

"We will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections, and we will continue to work with our many partners to disrupt and to impose costs and consequences on any adversarial that attempts to interfere in our democratic processes."