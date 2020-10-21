Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting takedown of Trump

Former United States President Barack Obama made a blistering and personal speech on behalf of the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, just two weeks out from the election.

It was not just an endorsement of Obama's former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris. It was also a scorching indictment of President Donald Trump and his record.

Here's some of Obama's most cutting quiotes.

ON TRUMP AND THE PANDEMIC:

"Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

"We literally left the White House a pandemic play book ... they probably used it to, I don't know, prop up a wobbly table somewhere."

MORE TRUMP:

"Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things. Making stuff up doesn't make people's lives better."

"Can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election?" They would have called me Beijing Barry."

"Like everything else he inherited, he messed [the economy] up."

"[Trump] hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends."

"We wouldn't tolerate [Trump's insults] from a high school principal. We wouldn't tolerate it from a coach. We wouldn't tolerate it from a co-worker, we wouldn't tolerate it, you know, in our family, except for maybe crazy uncle somewhere."

IF BIDEN AND HARRIS WIN:

"Joe's not going to screw up tests. He's not going to call scientists idiots. He's not going to hold a super-spreader event at the White House."

"You won't have to think about the crazy things they said every day. You're not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won't be so exhausting. You might be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner without an argument."

"[They won't retweet] secret cabals are running the world or that the navy seals didn't kill Bin Laden. Think about that. The President of the United States actually retweeted that. What? What?!"