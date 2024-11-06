For all the latest news and results from the US election, go to our live blog here

Trump, who huddled at his private club with top aides and donors who had contributed millions, spent part of the evening calling into state offices for updates and received a positive prognosis when he dialled into the Pennsylvania war room, an adviser said. Trump urged the Pennsylvania team to make sure the election wasn’t stolen in Philadelphia, this person added. City officials said voting was safe and secure, and there was no truth to any allegations it was marred by cheating.

Donald Trump supporters cheer as results are announced during an election night party at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / Jabin Botsford for the Washington Post

Inside the cavernous, overly air-conditioned convention hall, the vibe was Palm Beach Republican chic – sequins and ruffles aplenty, statement reds, tight dresses and cleavage, and obligatory Maga hats for men and women alike. (The campaign handed out two types – both red, one with the phrase fully written, and the other with just an oversize white “Maga” – to the early arrivals). Some of the custodial staff also sported red Maga hats.

A line for photos against a navy, red and white backdrop, emblazoned atop with “Make America Great Again”, snaked around a corner, and a cash bar offered beer, wine and soft drinks, as supporters sipped from plastic cups, killing time.

When CNN showed Trump leading in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, two critical battleground states, the whole room erupted in roars – and shortly thereafter, the channel on the large screens in the front of the room switched to Fox.

For Trump and his team, however, the day had begun far earlier when he landed back in Palm Beach just after 6am following a whirlwind nearly 24-hour swing through three states and four cities, culminating in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Election Day.

Shortly after arriving home in Florida, Trump and his wife, Melania, travelled to a Palm Beach gymnasium to vote. The President, wearing a Maga hat, appeared tired but optimistic saying, when asked, that he could not name any campaign regrets.

“We ran a great campaign,” he said.

The former President then began to attack various opponents, including Oprah Winfrey, Fox News, former President Barack Obama and election officials who are slow to count votes. He again called for in-person voting and said he didn’t need to tell his supporters to avoid violence because they were not violent people – a claim that failed to acknowledge the deadly January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol at the hands of his supporters.

Presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to cast his votes in Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania, clad in oversize sunglasses, barely spoke, saying only that she felt “very good”.

Afterwards, Trump headed to his campaign headquarters, where he thanked the staff and asked various advisers to give positive reports on the state of the race. Posters of Trump’s debate with President Joe Biden, modelled after promotional material for UFC fights, hung on the walls, and the staff cheered loudly for Susie Wiles, Trump’s top campaign adviser.

At one point, the former President began to lambast mail-in voting and early voting, which his aides had desperately tried, with mixed success, to get him to support, saying it was a disgrace results wouldn’t really roll in before 10pm Tuesday (local time).

Trump stayed for less than 30 minutes, before returning to Mar-a-Lago, where he waved to supporters before retreating to his private office.

Earlier, at his local polling station, Trump had sounded a nostalgic note, saying that regardless of the election outcome, he suspected this would be his last campaign.

“I would think so. I would think so,” Trump said.

Asked how he felt about nearing the end, Trump responded: “Sad. Sad and very fulfilled.”

“I think we’re going to have a very big victory today,” he said, offering an early glimpse of the mood that would continue to deepen within his orbit as the night wore on.