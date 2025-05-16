A Ukrainian was charged with arson in connection with fires at properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (pictured). Photo / Getty Images

A Ukrainian citizen arrested on suspicion of having caused fires at properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was charged with arson on Thursday, British police said.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a spate of fires across north London, including the home in the Kentish Town area where Starmer lived with his family before becoming premier.

The Ukrainian “has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life”, a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Roman Lavrynovych is set to appear on Friday before London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Photo / Facebook

Those related to a car fire on May 8 in Kentish Town, a blaze on Sunday in front of the entrance to a property in the nearby Islington neighbourhood, and the fire at Starmer’s home on the night of Sunday/Monday, the prosecutor’s office said in a separate statement.