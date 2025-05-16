Advertisement
Ukrainian charged with arson at London properties linked to British PM Keir Starmer

AFP
2 mins to read

A Ukrainian was charged with arson in connection with fires at properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (pictured). Photo / Getty Images

A Ukrainian citizen arrested on suspicion of having caused fires at properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was charged with arson on Thursday, British police said.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a spate of fires across north London, including the home in the Kentish Town area where Starmer lived with his family before becoming premier.

The Ukrainian “has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life”, a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Roman Lavrynovych is set to appear on Friday before London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Photo / Facebook
Those related to a car fire on May 8 in Kentish Town, a blaze on Sunday in front of the entrance to a property in the nearby Islington neighbourhood, and the fire at Starmer’s home on the night of Sunday/Monday, the prosecutor’s office said in a separate statement.

Starmer still owns the Kentish Town house, where he lived until he moved into the Prime Minister’s official residence at 10 Downing St in July last year, according to the British press.

They have also drawn links between Starmer and the Islington property, a house converted into flats.

Starmer is still the owner of the Kentish Town house. Photo / Getty Images
“Due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation into the fires,” the police statement said.

Lavrynovych is set to appear on Friday before London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Starmer’s spokesperson on Monday said the Prime Minister had thanked the emergency services for their intervention.

– Agence France-Presse

