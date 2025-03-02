- Keir Starmer emphasised Europe’s role in securing peace in Ukraine, with US backing essential.
- Starmer and Emmanuel Macron are ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is signed.
- ‘A number of countries have indicated today that they want to be part of the plan’, says Starmer.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that “Europe must do the heavy lifting” in securing peace in Ukraine, as he indicates that several countries are ready to help defend any truce.
Starmer also again called for US backing to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from violating any ceasefire, following talks with more than a dozen leaders in central London.
“Europe must do the heavy lifting but to support peace in our continent, and to succeed, this effort must have strong US backing,” Starmer told reporters after the meeting.
Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron have said they are prepared to deploy British and French troops to Ukraine to help preserve the peace in the event an agreement is signed to end the war.