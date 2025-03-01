Advertisement
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets UK PM Keir Starmer at at Downing Street after clash with Donald Trump

Daily Telegraph UK
2 mins to read

Britain's Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing St. Photo / Getty Images

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing St today.
  • Supporters cheered as Zelenskyy’s convoy arrived, and he was embraced by Starmer.
  • The meeting followed Zelenskyy’s clash with US President Donald Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing St in London for talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday following the Ukrainian leader’s clash with US President Donald Trump.

The two political leaders shared a hug as they met outside the black door of No 10 Downing St. The Prime Minister, who usually stands at the doorstep of No 10, walked towards Zelenskyy to meet him as he arrived. They approached the front door together after exchanging warm words.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer walked to greet Zelenskyy as he arrived at Downing St ahead of a European leader's summit tomorrow. Photo / AFP
Sir Keir told Zelenskyy he had “full backing across the United Kingdom and we stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take”.

Zelenskyy praised Britain for being “such big support from the very beginning”.

He expressed optimism about a summit to be held tomorrow in London with European leaders and said he is “very happy in the UK”

“We’re happy and count on your support and really really have [been] such partners,” he finished.

Supporters cheered as Zelenskyy’s convoy swept into Downing St, where he was embraced by Starmer and posed for photographs before heading inside the UK leader’s home.

Zelenskyy wore a black long-sleeved shirt featuring the coat of arms of Ukraine, a golden trident, and black cargo trousers, the same outfit which drew criticism from a reporter when he met US President Donald Trump.

- with Agence France-Presse

