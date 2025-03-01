Britain's Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing St. Photo / Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing St today.

Supporters cheered as Zelenskyy’s convoy arrived, and he was embraced by Starmer.

The meeting followed Zelenskyy’s clash with US President Donald Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing St in London for talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday following the Ukrainian leader’s clash with US President Donald Trump.

The two political leaders shared a hug as they met outside the black door of No 10 Downing St. The Prime Minister, who usually stands at the doorstep of No 10, walked towards Zelenskyy to meet him as he arrived. They approached the front door together after exchanging warm words.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer walked to greet Zelenskyy as he arrived at Downing St ahead of a European leader's summit tomorrow. Photo / AFP

Sir Keir told Zelenskyy he had “full backing across the United Kingdom and we stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take”.