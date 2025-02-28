The fiery exchange between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office has alarmed leaders in Europe. Photo / AFP

Zelenskyy left the White House early today, forgoing a planned news conference. And Trump made his position clear after the meeting in a post on Truth Social, saying the Ukrainian leader is “not ready for peace”, and accusing him of disrespecting the United States. “He can come back when he is ready for peace,” Trump said.

An anticipated minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine was also not signed, a White House official confirmed. The deal would grant Washington partial access to Ukraine’s minerals as part of an effort by the Trump administration to recoup the cost of US war aid.

In a brief statement after the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Trump, “Congress, and the American people”, adding that “Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that”.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

European officials, meanwhile, rallied around Zelenskyy today, with several politicians and diplomats expressing shock and dismay. European leaders, including in Spain, Lithuania, Moldova, Sweden, Latvia and Norway, among others, all posted messages in solidarity with Zelenskyy.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X: “Dear Zelenskyy, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his support for Ukraine in remarks to reporters today. “I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so. And when I say we, it’s the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others,” he said. “These are simple things, but they are good to recall at this moment.”

The combative exchange was met with shock, and in many cases fury, across the political spectrum in Britain.

The White House fireworks came one day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s own meeting with Trump. The meeting highlighted mutual good feelings with the mercurial President that were greeted as at least tentatively hopeful signs that Washington could be brought along in support not just for US-UK relations but for Ukraine, as well.

That optimism was quickly swept away as news of the Oval Office shouting match spread. A Conservative Party member described Trump’s and Vice-President JD Vance’s treatment of Zelenskyy as “stomach churning”. Several members of Parliament called on Starmer to revoke the invitation for a visit with King Charles that he had extended to Trump a day earlier.

US Vice-President JD Vance told Zelenskyy he was being disrespectful during a meeting with Trump at the White House. Photo / AFP

Senior Conservative Party leader Robert Jenrick said in a post on X that he was “sickened by that degrading spectacle”.

“And to think the bust of Winston Churchill was in the same room as it unfolded,” Jenrick posted. “He would be turning in his grave if he saw that happen. Ukraine’s people, led by President Zelenskyy, have fought bravely to hold off Putin.”

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, posted on X: “This is thuggery from Trump and Vance, plain and simple. They are bullying the brave true patriot Zelenskyy into accepting a deal which effectively hands victory to Russia. Unless the UK and Europe step up, we are facing a betrayal of Ukraine.”

There was no immediate reaction from the Prime Minister’s office. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been friendly with Trump but also a staunch supporter of Zelenskyy, also did not comment publicly immediately.

Ukrainian political analyst Maria Zolkina commended Zelenskyy for his approach to the meeting despite previous criticisms of his emotional style of communication.

“I fully and completely support and commend how he held himself,” Zolkina said. “In today’s show … Zelenskyy was not only himself but also embodied each of us: when your main ‘card’ is your right to have your own country, your dignity, and the courage to defend it.”

Zelenskyy’s top adviser, Andriy Yermak, appeared to defend that approach in a statement on X.

“I support the President as he defends the interests of our heroic nation. In every situation,” Yermak wrote. “We are grateful to those who stand with us.”

Still, the reaction in Ukraine was not all unreserved praise.

“Only the Kremlin is happy about the current situation,” said Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi, who called the emotional tenor of the meeting unfortunate. “The American people should be sure: Ukrainians want peace most of all.”