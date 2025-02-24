Zelenskyy on Monday hailed “three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians”, adding: “I thank everyone who defends and supports it.“

Arriving in Kyiv by train, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine was fighting “for survival” and that Europe’s “destiny” was at stake in Ukraine.

“We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” she said in a post on X.

In an apparent rebuke of Trump’s moves to sideline Kyiv from talks on how to end the war, EU Council President Antonio Costa said: “In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine.”

‘Turning point’

Zelenskyy said 13 leaders would be in Kyiv on Monday with another 24 joining a special meeting online.

The Ukrainian leader said he hoped it would be a “turning point”.

He is calling for security guarantees from Kyiv’s backers to ensure Russia does not use any ceasefire to rearm and attack again at a later date.

On Sunday he offered to resign if it meant Ukraine could be given Nato membership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo / Getty Images

The Kremlin on the eve of the anniversary repeated Russia’s position that it would not give up territory it has captured in Ukraine’s east and south.

Moscow has also said it would not accept Ukrainian admission to Nato.

Trump is pushing both Ukraine and Russia for a swift end to the war.

Triggering alarm in Kyiv and across Europe, he has restarted diplomacy with Moscow, calling Putin for a 90-minute phone conversation and despatching Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

‘I don’t want to give up’

French President Emmanuel Macron was due in Washington later Monday for a meeting with Trump.

He said he plans to tell the Republican: “You cannot be weak in the face of President Putin.”

Europe has been left scrambling to respond as Trump and his team have not only questioned support for Ukraine, but also decades of transatlantic security co-operation between the United States and its key European allies.

Ukrainian soldiers in the east told AFP they were nervous about Trump’s bid for a swift ceasefire.

“It scares me more. Because the bloodiest moments always come before a truce,” said Andrii, a 25-year-old serving with Ukraine’s army in the east.

“In this war, you don’t count days, weeks, numbers, or any dates,” said Mykola, a 38-year-old gun commander stationed in the eastern Donetsk region.

“I don’t want to give up Ukrainian lands ... we’ve been fighting for so long,” he told AFP on the eve of the anniversary.

“But everyone is tired of the war.”