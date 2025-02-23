Polish farmers have staged periodic demonstrations over the past year, blocking border crossings to protest against what they see as unfair competition from Ukrainian agricultural imports.
Ukraine’s farming sector was crippled by Russia’s invasion, as many of its key export routes through the Black Sea were blocked, while vast areas of farmland were rendered unusable by the war.
To help Kyiv, the EU scrapped tariffs on Ukrainian goods transiting the bloc by road. But a side effect was the accumulation of Ukrainian grain in Poland, undercutting local farmers.
If peace is eventually reached and Ukraine – a major grain producer – joins the EU, it could drive prices down even further, sparking fresh protests in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.
Similar disruptions could hit other sectors such as chemicals and energy.
The EU may also feel increased pressure to support Ukraine economically after the war – especially if Kyiv is forced to sign away US$500 billion ($870b) in rare earth resources to the US in exchange for military aid.
All of this would fuel internal EU tensions, potentially leading to fragmentation and infighting.
Mark Galeotti, director of the London-based think tank Mayak Intelligence and author of Putin’s Wars: From Chechnya to Ukraine, argues Ukraine’s membership would make it a “very disruptive force” in the EU – something Russia is well aware of.
‘Back door into Europe’
The war is likely to end with some form of frozen conflict. Ukraine may even be forced to make territorial concessions to Russia.
Such an outcome could offer Russia an economic foothold in Europe, using annexed regions to re-establish trade ties with the EU via Ukraine.
“There is a sense, frankly, that once the war is over and a bit of time has passed, the existing legal and illegal trade between Russia and Ukraine will open up again and Ukraine will be a back door into European markets,” Galeotti told the Telegraph.
Emily Ferris, a senior Russia analyst at the Royal United Services Institute, suggested Moscow could use Ukraine’s potential EU membership to attract investment into annexed territories.
“It’s all very well annexing this territory, but they also have to finance it,” she told the Telegraph.
“If the annexed territories were to have some sort of trade relationship with Ukraine, legal or illegal, it would give them access to the EU. That could take the pressure off Russia.”
A model already exists: Transnistria, the breakaway Moldovan region aligned with Moscow.
Transnistria’s economy is integrated with the EU despite its ties to Russia, which subsidises the region largely through pension and gas subsidies. Over 80% of the statelet’s exports go to EU member states and Moldova, allowing Moscow a back door into Europe.
A similar set-up could emerge in occupied Ukrainian territories, with Russian companies trading via Ukraine, allowing Moscow to profit indirectly from EU market access.
A Trojan horse in the EU?
The third potential benefit for Russia is more speculative – but not implausible.