Families have been torn apart, homes reduced to rubble, and dreams shattered under the weight of conflict.

The use of armed aggression to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law, as is the deliberate targeting of civilians. And yet both have happened: the former, as a full-scale war in February 2022; the latter, now a matter of war crimes so vast in volume and atrocity, will likely never be prosecuted.

As for Europe, despite their future hanging in the balance, their historically familiar failure to co-operate politically, and act decisively, to shore up the only dam holding back a potential tsunami of Russian aggression, is once again very apparent.

Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine has thrown Europe’s security into turmoil. Yet, apart from the Poles, the Baltic states, the Scandinavians, and occasionally the Germans, many Europeans don’t seem to realise it.

A Trump-led United States may well jolt the EU into the stark reality that their reliance on American leadership and military support is not guaranteed, compelling them to reassess their own defence strategies, strengthen internal cohesion and take greater responsibility for regional security in an increasingly unpredictable global landscape.

If Ukraine loses the war, Europe faces significant threats, including increased instability on its borders, the potential for Russian expansionism and a surge in an already unmanageable refugee crisis.

This could embolden authoritarian regimes, undermine democratic values, and disrupt energy supplies, ultimately jeopardising the security and economic stability of the entire continent.

Even stalwart Poland, with a looming general election in May, is witnessing their ruling coalition using the war as political leverage in proposing a bill to cut child benefits for Ukrainian families (aka refugees) unless they work and pay taxes in Poland.

Amidst this chaos, the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit shines brightly.

Communities have united, demonstrating extraordinary courage and solidarity in the face of adversity. Everyday citizens have become heroes, offering aid to those in need, standing up against oppression, and advocating for peace.

Vitalii Klychko, mayor of Kyiv, stands in front of a residential building damaged by Russian shelling in January 2024.

The international response has been a mixture of support and frustration. New Zealand’s has been disappointing. Why the Government hasn’t sent some of our 25-year-old light armoured vehicles in a non-kinetic role - as armoured ambulances for example - is bewildering.

This gesture would demonstrate solidarity with a nation fighting for sovereignty, help bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities - and reflect New Zealand’s commitment to international peace and security, reinforcing global alliances and humanitarian principles.

Other nations have rallied to provide military and humanitarian assistance, yet the road to peace remains fraught with challenges. The ongoing battle has not only strained Ukraine but has also reverberated throughout Europe and beyond, impacting global security and economic stability.

As we mark this significant anniversary, we must honour the lives lost and the sacrifices made.

It’s a call to remember that behind the statistics are real people - mothers, fathers and children who long for a return to normalcy.

On February 24, the third anniversary of Ukraine’s gallant defence of their sovereign nation, I ask you to join Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation (Kiwi K.A.R.E) and our multinational teams in amplifying their voices and push for dialogue and reconciliation.

The world must not forget Ukraine’s plight.

In our collective fight for justice, we must stand in solidarity, ensuring that the cry for peace resonates beyond Ukraine’s borders and echoes in the hearts of all.