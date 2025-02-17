Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon open to sending NZ peacekeepers to Ukraine amid global tensions

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The government is investing $30m to support conservation tourism. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is open to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, following Britain’s lead.
  • Keir Starmer is considering deploying British troops to enforce a peace deal in Ukraine.
  • The decision follows an emergency meeting with European leaders, amid US policy shifts under Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is open to following in the United Kingdom’s footsteps by sending peacekeepers over to Ukraine.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he is willing to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine to enforce any peace deal in response to a shock policy shift by the new US administration of Donald Trump.

Luxon told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking said they would “be open” to sending peacekeepers into Ukraine but feel they still have a “long way to go”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are usually in lockstep with the Brits.”

He said the “rules-based system” that the world exists peacefully on is “breaking down” because of bigger nations wielding power over their smaller counterparts.

“We have these values about nation-states, sovereignty and rule of law, and now we have seen a big power just use its power to come across on top of a small country.

“For countries like New Zealand, we care about that stuff… because that could be us.”

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Starmer said he had not taken the decision to consider putting British servicemen and women “in harm’s way” lightly.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It is the first time he has explicitly said he is considering deploying British peacekeepers to Ukraine, and comes after an emergency meeting with European leaders in Paris today.

The meeting was called by the French President Emmanuel Macron following revelations that European leaders had not been invited to peace talks between the US and Russia.

Key members of the meeting include Starmer, Nato chief Mark Rutte, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Starmer also suggested Britain could work as a bridge for peace talks between the US and Europe.

The meeting also comes during increased, urgent calls for Europe to strengthen its defence force while the US sends strong signals its foreign policy priority is China.

Senior members of Donald Trump’s administration have hinted they intend to scale back support for Europe, elevating fears Trump wants to make peace with Russia without involving voices from Kyiv.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics