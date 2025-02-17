“We are usually in lockstep with the Brits.”

He said the “rules-based system” that the world exists peacefully on is “breaking down” because of bigger nations wielding power over their smaller counterparts.

“We have these values about nation-states, sovereignty and rule of law, and now we have seen a big power just use its power to come across on top of a small country.

“For countries like New Zealand, we care about that stuff… because that could be us.”

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Starmer said he had not taken the decision to consider putting British servicemen and women “in harm’s way” lightly.

It is the first time he has explicitly said he is considering deploying British peacekeepers to Ukraine, and comes after an emergency meeting with European leaders in Paris today.

The meeting was called by the French President Emmanuel Macron following revelations that European leaders had not been invited to peace talks between the US and Russia.

Key members of the meeting include Starmer, Nato chief Mark Rutte, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Starmer also suggested Britain could work as a bridge for peace talks between the US and Europe.

The meeting also comes during increased, urgent calls for Europe to strengthen its defence force while the US sends strong signals its foreign policy priority is China.

Senior members of Donald Trump’s administration have hinted they intend to scale back support for Europe, elevating fears Trump wants to make peace with Russia without involving voices from Kyiv.

