France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer before an informal summit of European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. Photo / AFP

Key participants in the summit include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Nato chief Mark Rutte, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen – who has in the last weeks battled to rebuff Trump’s territorial claim to Greenland – and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron held telephone talks with Trump just before the summit, the French President’s office said.

There are increasingly urgent calls for Europe to ensure its own defence independent of a US administration that is making clear its foreign policy priority is China.

“Europe’s security is at a turning point,” EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

“Yes, it is about Ukraine – but it is also about us,” she said, calling for a “surge” on defence spending.

‘Take practical steps’

Macron has described Trump’s return for a second term in the White House as an “electroshock” and there are initial signs some of his counterparts are being stung into action.

Britain’s Starmer, aware of the importance of London showing commitment to European security after Brexit, on Sunday said that he was willing to put “our own troops on the ground if necessary” in response to what he called “a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent”.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, another key participant, said that he would urge European leaders at the emergency summit to “immediately” boost Europe’s defences, warning that they do not match Russia’s.

“We will not be able to effectively help Ukraine if we do not immediately take practical steps regarding our own defence capabilities,” Tusk told reporters.

French newspaper Le Monde said the rupture between Europe and the United States was “historic”, but added that Europe had to show its capacity to ensure its own defence.

“European blindness came to an abrupt end in Munich. From now on, the security of the continent depends essentially on the Europeans themselves, and on their ability to maintain their unity,” it added.

‘Peace is still far off’

But the notion of sending European troops to Ukraine – even after a ceasefire – was already causing friction within the European Union.

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said that, while it was necessary for Europeans to meet and prepare decisions, “nobody is currently planning to send troops to Ukraine, especially because peace is still far off”.

Germany agreed, with deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann telling reporters it was “premature” to talk about sending troops to Ukraine.

Scholz said that negotiations on Ukraine’s future could not be successful without European guarantees “that we will have created and accepted”.

Meanwhile, Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban is close to both Trump and Putin, said the conference was an effort to “prevent” peace.

‘Process to peace’

The Paris talks come as Washington said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would meet a Russian delegation including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh, ahead of a future meeting between Trump and Putin in the Saudi capital.

Rubio had earlier sought to play down expectations of any breakthrough at upcoming talks with Russian officials.

“A process towards peace is not a one-meeting thing,” he told the CBS network.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, one day after the meeting between top US and Russian officials.

Zelenskyy last week had announced the trip with stops in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey without giving dates, adding that he had no plans to meet Russian or US officials.

- Agence France-Presse