Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Russia is preparing to “wage war” against a weakened Nato should President Donald Trump dilute US support for the alliance.
In an interview with broadcaster NBC on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy also said Trump had the leverage to push Vladimir Putin into ceasefire negotiations over Ukraine, but warned the Russian leader should never be trusted.
“We believe that Putin will wage war against Nato,” Zelenskyy told the network in an interview aired on Sunday.
He suggested Putin may be waiting “for a weakening of Nato”, which could be triggered by the possibility “that the United States of America will think to take its military from Europe”.