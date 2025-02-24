An estimated 600,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 370,000 have been wounded.
Mahi for Ukraine founder Kate Turska told a crowd of between 100-150 people in Auckland’s Silo Park yesterday afternoon “As we gather here in New Zealand, far from the front lines, I ask you to reflect on the deep connection between our two nations”.
“Ukraine fights on the battlefield, but it also fights in the hearts and minds of free people worldwide - including here in the Pacific,” she said.
“We honour the sacrifices made and the lives forever changed. We remember the soldiers standing firm, the civilians enduring displacement and destruction, and the countless lives lost to Russia’s barbaric aggression.”