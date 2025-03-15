UK Premier Keir Starmer said the “ball was in Russia’s court” and that President Vladimir Putin would “sooner or later” have to “come to the table,” after a virtual summit on Saturday to drum up support for a coalition willing to protect any eventual ceasefire in Ukraine.
The British leader told some 26 fellow leaders as they joined the group call hosted by Downing St that they should focus on how to strengthen Ukraine, protect any ceasefire and keep up the pressure on Moscow.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the call, and said after that New Zealand “stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine”.
New Zealand stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.
The Russian leader did not commit to an immediate ceasefire proposed by the US, instead listing a string of demands.
But Zelenskyy said that Putin is “lying about how a ceasefire is supposedly too complicated”.
‘Just and lasting peace’
EU chief European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a message on X that Russia has to show “it is willing to support a ceasefire leading to a just and lasting peace”.
And Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also said on X it was “now important to continue to exert pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table”.
Overnight fighting continued in the relentless three-year war, with Russia saying it had taken two more villages in its Kursk border region where it has launched an offensive to wrest back seized territory.
As moves have gathered pace for a ceasefire, Moscow has pushed this week to retake a large part of the land that Ukraine originally captured in western Kursk.
But Zelenskyy denied any “encirclement” of his troops in the Kursk region.
“Our troops continue to hold back Russian and North Korean groupings in the Kursk region,” he said on social media.