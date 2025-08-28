Two arrested in hunt for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman

As the tense, wide-scale search for Freeman neared a fourth day overnight, officers ordered people to “come out with nothing in your hands” using a loud speaker directed at a home in the Porepunkah township.
Media on the ground are reporting the house on Chandler Circuit is linked to a family member of Freeman’s.
Police ‘overwhelmed’ by support
Senior Constable Paul Hogan said on Friday the police force had been overwhelmed at signs of support following the deaths of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart.
“It’s overwhelming and my colleagues could not appreciate it more,” he told 3AW on Friday.
Constable De Waart and Constable Thompson were fatally shot on Tuesday as they and eight other officers from the sexual offences and child abuse investigation team served a warrant on Freeman. A third officer was shot in the leg and is recovering in hospital.
Freeman apparently legally changed his surname from Filby as a nod to his sovereign citizen ideology.
His family released a statement on Thursday to Seven News, saying they were “actively assisting police with their investigation and are providing details of our knowledge of the area and property”.
“We are devastated, heartbroken and sickened by the loss of two police officers,” they said.
On Friday, Anthony Albanese said national resources were at the police’s disposal.
“What’s occurred here is that we have offered the Premier, Jacinta Allan, every support that is required. And this is a full-court press,” the Prime Minister said.
“This guy clearly is dangerous. He’s on the run and we want him caught. And we want people who are traumatised in that northeast community of Victoria to feel safe again.
“Porepunkah is a small community and this has devastated them. It’s devastated the families of the police officers who’ve lost their lives. And of course it’s devastated as well.”
Albanese reiterated the dangers of police work.
“The entire police family, the police have a bond and it’s a reminder of all of us that the men and women who put on blue to defend us and to look after safety in our local communities, take a risk each and every day, so they are heroes,” he said.