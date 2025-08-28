Advertisement
‘Could be out there for months’: Criminologist on the search for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman

By Benedict Brook
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

The manhunt for alleged cop killer Dezi Bird Freeman has entered its fourth day.

Three days after the alleged killer of two police officers escaped into the bush, he is still eluding police.

Victoria Police insist they are throwing everything at the hunt for Dezi Freeman, but they have also admitted there has not been a single confirmed sighting of the suspected “sovereign citizen”

