Police officer shot, two others missing in Victoria rural property incident

By Andrew Hedgman
A police officer was shot and two others are unaccounted for in Porepunkah, Victoria. Photo / Getty Images

A police officer has been shot and two others remain unaccounted for in a dramatic incident at a rural property in Victoria’s northeast.

The officer was wounded in the thigh while serving a warrant at a property in Porepunkah, near Bright, about 300km from Melbourne, on Tuesday morning.

