Police officer shot, two others missing in Victoria rural property incident

A police officer has been shot and two others remain unaccounted for in a dramatic incident at a rural property in Victoria’s northeast.

The officer was wounded in the thigh while serving a warrant at a property in Porepunkah, near Bright, about 300km from Melbourne, on Tuesday morning.

Victoria Police confirmed the situation was still “active” at midday and urged residents to avoid the area.

“We will provide more information when it’s operationally safe to do so,” a police spokesperson said.

The shooter is believed to have fled the scene, the Herald Sun has reported.