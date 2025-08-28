Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Australian police swoop on home in search for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman

By Alexandra Feiam, Andrew Hedgman and Blair Jackson in Porepunkah
news.com.au·
7 mins to read

Australian police are hunting for Dezi Bird Freeman, a conspiracy theorist and self-described "sovereign citizen" who rejects the government and law.

Australian police are hunting for Dezi Bird Freeman, a conspiracy theorist and self-described "sovereign citizen" who rejects the government and law.

Australian police have swarmed a street in the town of Porepunkah, 300km northeast of Melbourne, in their search for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman.

Detectives reportedly detained a number of residents near Francis St, as unmarked police cars monitored the area, the Herald Sun reported.

Police removed people from their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save