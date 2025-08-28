The estranged family of Freeman have broken their silence, saying they have been left “devastated and sickened” by the allegations he shot dead two police officers.

Heavily armed police have swamped the small town of Porepunkah in the state of Victoria. Photo / Jason Edwards, NewsWire

The family released a statement on Thursday to Seven News saying they were “actively assisting police with their investigation and are providing details of our knowledge of the area and property”.

“We are devastated, heartbroken and sickened by the loss of two police officers,” they said.

“Decades ago, Dezi detached himself from us in both name and ideology.

“We stand with the brave members of Victoria police and the families of the murdered officers.”

Dezi Freeman, formerly known as Filby, allegedly opened fire at police at Porepunkah, in rural Victoria, on Tuesday morning.

Police have vowed to hunt down the man who allegedly killed Constable Vadim De Waart and Detective Neal Thompson and wounded a third officer.

There has been no sighting of Freeman since, but an intensive search has been ongoing.

Further bangs, believed to be flash bangs to try to flush him out of caves, were heard near the Porepunkah property about 3pm on Thursday.

The Australian reported a number of people had been searched by police about 8.30pm before being escorted away.

A voice on a loudspeaker was advising people to “come out with nothing in your hands” on Chandler St.

Victoria Police had declined to comment at this stage.

A friend who also lived on the property spoke out on Thursday night, saying Freeman’s family was struggling and urging him to give himself up.

The manhunt will enter its fourth day on Friday, when already miserable conditions in Victoria’s Alpine region are forecast to worsen over the next couple of days.

Speaking at a press conference outside Wangaratta Police Station on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Regional Operations Russell Barrett and Superintendent Brett Kahan said police had “every available asset” deployed and would “not rest” until Freeman was found.

“We will not rest until we apprehend the [alleged] offender, and we will keep [the community] safe,” Superintendent Kahan said.

He says he still believes the situation can be resolved peacefully, and urged Freeman to turn himself in.

“If Dezi Freeman is watching this, ring triple-0,” he said.

“We will support a surrender plan, that option is open to him.”

Commissioner Barrett also issued a warning to anyone who may be helping Freeman.

“What I would say to the community and say to anyone who may be considering or harbouring or supporting him, they need to reconsider,” Commissioner Barrett said.

“They are committing a criminal offence and we will prosecute them.”

Commissioner Barrett said police had been checking properties in the area and had also spoken to Freeman’s wife and have had “no confirmed” sightings of Freeman.

He said the search was taking place in “difficult terrain” and required caution, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We need the community’s support in this operation, it’s our highest priority to arrest this offender,” he said.

The 56-year-old fled into dense bushland and there have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

The bangs on Thursday follow a number of loud bangs coming from the property at the centre of the enormous manhunt on Wednesday afternoon.

However, there has been no confirmation about what may have caused the sound, which both media and Porepunkah residents heard.

Friend’s plea to Freeman: ‘For your family’

Fabio Zambelli, a friend of Freeman’s who also lives on the property, has been taking care of Freeman’s wife Mali and their children, saying they are “highly stressed”.

“To Dezi, do the right thing for your family,” he said.

“Giving up, surrender.

“I’m not here to judge .. but there’s a woman and kids under high stress.”

Fabio Zambelli, a friend of Dezi Freeman, has spoken to Ten News+. Photo / Ten

Zambelli described Freeman as a “professional, resilient bushman,” and that no one has had contact with him, but said he didn’t know anything about how Freeman felt about the police.

“Mali, her family and Dezi and have been very kind to me.”

Zambelli slept in his car on Wednesday night because the property had been declared a crime scene and he has been unable to recover his belongings.

He urged police to bring Freeman in alive.

“By taking him alive, will allow us to have a better understanding of the situation.”

Parliament pays honour to slain officers

In Canberra, Parliament was paused and politicians stood in silence to pay respect to the slain officers.

Anthony Albanese said both men were heroes and said the Parliament offered their “deepest condolence” to the families, friends and colleagues of Detective Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart.

“This is what was stolen by gunfire,” he said.

“Two lives full of future happiness, years of happy memories that should have been made and treasured with others.”

Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59. Photo / Victoria Police

Sussan Ley recognised both men as Australian heroes who felt a “spark to do more” and dedicated their careers to services.

“These men stood up. These men put on the uniform. These men, like all our police, protected our community,” she said.

The Opposition Leader called on Australians to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the Victorian police force”.

“The loss of Neal and Vadim serves as a stark reminder not only of the danger that police officers face each day but of the bravery and the courage it takes to serve,” she said.

“Every police officer who puts on that uniform to go to work has our respect and gratitude.”

Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, 35. Photo / Victoria Police

Federal MP for Indi Helen Haines also gave an emotional tribute to her “beautiful, idyllic mountain village”. He said both men were “much valued” members of their local communities and “respected officers”.

“They so deserved the chance to keep living those lives, it’s with deep, deep sadness we honour them and their service,” he said.

“You heard that Neil was an adventurer who loved the outdoors, and he was within days of his retirement, with his beloved partner, Lisa.

“Vadim grew up in Belgium and loved travel, and our region, not a place to travel to, was another in his long list of beautiful places he was welcomed and had so much to explore in what is an outdoor playground.”

Bombshell theory on fugitive’s whereabouts

Porepunkah locals believe alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman would see suicide in the remote bush as “sweet revenge”, forcing police to waste resources searching for his body.

Freeman allegedly opened fire on officers on a property in the rural Victorian town on Tuesday morning, shooting dead two officers and wounding a third.

The manhunt for the self-proclaimed sovereign citizen has now entered its third day, with police revealing there have been no confirmed sightings of the alleged gunman since Tuesday.

Police have warned Freeman is believed to be “heavily armed” and has an extensive knowledge of the area’s bushland.

One Porepunkah resident told NewsWire on Thursday morning that he suspected the alleged gunman would see suicide as “sweet revenge”.

“If he’s [dead] in some hidey-hole, they won’t find him for months. That would his ultimate, sweet revenge,” he said.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said in his opinion the protracted police search would not be a point of contention among locals.

“I don’t take that personally. It’s s****y, yeah ... it’s collateral damage,” he said.

“Life will go on. If we don’t get closure in the coming days, I guess life will return to normal.”

