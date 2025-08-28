The manhunt will enter its fourth day on Friday, when already miserable conditions in Victoria’s Alpine region are forecast to worsen over the next couple of days.
Speaking at a press conference outside Wangaratta Police Station on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Regional Operations Russell Barrett and Superintendent Brett Kahan said police had “every available asset” deployed and would “not rest” until Freeman was found.
“We will not rest until we apprehend the [alleged] offender, and we will keep [the community] safe,” Superintendent Kahan said.
He says he still believes the situation can be resolved peacefully, and urged Freeman to turn himself in.
“If Dezi Freeman is watching this, ring triple-0,” he said.
“We will support a surrender plan, that option is open to him.”
In Canberra, Parliament was paused and politicians stood in silence to pay respect to the slain officers.
Anthony Albanese said both men were heroes and said the Parliament offered their “deepest condolence” to the families, friends and colleagues of Detective Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart.
“This is what was stolen by gunfire,” he said.
“Two lives full of future happiness, years of happy memories that should have been made and treasured with others.”
Sussan Ley recognised both men as Australian heroes who felt a “spark to do more” and dedicated their careers to services.
“These men stood up. These men put on the uniform. These men, like all our police, protected our community,” she said.
The Opposition Leader called on Australians to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the Victorian police force”.
“The loss of Neal and Vadim serves as a stark reminder not only of the danger that police officers face each day but of the bravery and the courage it takes to serve,” she said.
“Every police officer who puts on that uniform to go to work has our respect and gratitude.”
Federal MP for Indi Helen Haines also gave an emotional tribute to her “beautiful, idyllic mountain village”. He said both men were “much valued” members of their local communities and “respected officers”.
“They so deserved the chance to keep living those lives, it’s with deep, deep sadness we honour them and their service,” he said.
“You heard that Neil was an adventurer who loved the outdoors, and he was within days of his retirement, with his beloved partner, Lisa.
“Vadim grew up in Belgium and loved travel, and our region, not a place to travel to, was another in his long list of beautiful places he was welcomed and had so much to explore in what is an outdoor playground.”
Bombshell theory on fugitive’s whereabouts
Porepunkah locals believe alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman would see suicide in the remote bush as “sweet revenge”, forcing police to waste resources searching for his body.
Freeman allegedly opened fire on officers on a property in the rural Victorian town on Tuesday morning, shooting dead two officers and wounding a third.
The manhunt for the self-proclaimed sovereign citizen has now entered its third day, with police revealing there have been no confirmed sightings of the alleged gunman since Tuesday.
Police have warned Freeman is believed to be “heavily armed” and has an extensive knowledge of the area’s bushland.
One Porepunkah resident told NewsWire on Thursday morning that he suspected the alleged gunman would see suicide as “sweet revenge”.