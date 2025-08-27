Advertisement
Reporter’s unsettling encounters with alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman

By Alex Blair
news.com.au·
8 mins to read

A massive manhunt is under way for alleged killer Dezi Freeman, also known as Desmond Filby, who is heavily armed.

A journalist who for months was in contact with accused cop killer Dezi Freeman has detailed the disturbing emails he sent.

The included the alleged “sovereign citizen” saying he wanted to “wring the neck” of his supposed foes.

Freeman – who was Dezi Filby before he changed his name –

