Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Victoria shooting: Murdered police officers identified, manhunt continues

By Blair Jackson & Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
13 mins to read

A massive manhunt is under way for alleged killer Dezi Freeman, also known as Desmond Filby, who is heavily armed.

A massive manhunt is under way for alleged killer Dezi Freeman, also known as Desmond Filby, who is heavily armed.

The two officers killed in the horror shooting at Porepunkah have been identified as Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart.

Victoria Police revealed the identities of the two officers on Wednesday afternoon.

The two men were gunned down at a property outside Porepunkah on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save