It is with incredible sadness that Victoria Police names the two officers who were tragically killed in the line of duty in Porepunkah yesterday: Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart.
“Closer to home in Melbourne, he leaves behind his aunty Jacqueline, uncle Shane, uncle Peter, aunty Maria and his cousins Christopher, Jeremy, Laura and Tessa.
Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said the “devastating loss” of the two officers had “struck at the heart of Victoria Police, the broader policing family and the community of Porepunkah”.
“In the coming days, weeks and months, we will all grieve this loss and deeply miss our colleagues and friends who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” he said.
“It is not lost on me that our members take a risk every time they go to work to protect the Victorian community. While we all live with the knowledge that the worst could happen on a shift, we don’t expect it to.
“In these difficult times it is so important that our people stand together and support each other, and I have full confidence that we will all do this with dignity and respect.”
No-fly zone
A no-fly zone will be in place for at least 48 hours as police hunt Freeman, who is accused of shooting dead the two officers and wounding a third.
“Long arms, powerful firearms, multiple firearms. We haven’t recovered any of his firearms from the scene,” he said.
“I can assure everyone that we are pouring every resource into this search, for this person,” he added.
Bush said it was “possible” the alleged offender was hiding in a bunker or had set up traps in the area.
“Anything is possible,” he said. “He knows that area, even though we have experts in the area, he will know that area better than us. So, that’s why we’re putting in every expert and supported by local knowledge as well.
He told reporters it was important “we don’t share too much information”.
“We don’t know where he is, or whether he has access to media,” he said. “So we have to be very conscious of that.”
It’s been described as a “straight-out execution” of the 59-year-old detective and a 35-year-old senior constable. Another detective was injured, but his injuries are not life-threatening. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Bush said he has since come out of surgery but remains “significantly damaged”.
“I’m keen to visit them today,” he said.
Freeman, 56,
is said to be a conspiracy theorist who has spouted hatred for police and authorities.
Police Federation of Australia president Kevin Morton said he had been briefed by Police Association of Victoria leaders.
“I have received a briefing from the leadership of the Police Association of Victoria and offered the support of police officers from around the country,” said Morton, who is also the NSW Police Association president.
He added it was a timely reminder before National Police Remembrance Day that “all members of the community take a moment to pause and reflect on the sacrifice that every police officer risks making, every day of their working life”.
Morton also pointed to the murders of officers in Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania in recent years, warning that “any extreme ideology, access to weapons and hatred or dislike for police is too often playing out in attacks on police”.
“When they are combined, the outcome can be deadly.”
The association acknowledged the toll the tragedy would take on the well-being of police across the country and urged members to reach out for support services where needed.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Our thoughts are with the police for the work they do, each and every day.
“The men and women who wear our uniform, wear the uniform of the police force, take risks each and every day.”
Shockwaves in small town
The tragedy has rocked the small town of Porepunkah, with Mayor Sarah Nicholas describing Tuesday as a day of “deep sorrow and shock for our community”.
“We hold our police in the highest regard. They serve with courage, compassion, and dedication, and their loss is felt profoundly across our region. We are deeply grateful for their service and commitment.”
Alpine Shire Council services – including the transfer stations, libraries and visitor information centres and depots across the shire, the council’s customer service centre in Bright, and the Bright sports centre – will all remain closed until further notice.
A significant search remains underway in Porepunkah today as police continue their efforts to locate Desmond Filby, also known as Desmond Freeman, in connection to the shooting death of two on duty police officers yesterday.
South Australia Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig, 53, was shot dead when he and two other officers were called to an isolated rural property in the town of Senior, 15km north of Bordertown, in November 2023.
Queensland Constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, were murdered after they attended the Wieambilla property of Gareth Train and his wife, Stacey, while performing a welfare check for Gareth’s brother, Nathaniel Train, in December 2022.