It is with incredible sadness that Victoria Police names the two officers who were tragically killed in the line of duty in Porepunkah yesterday: Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart.



“After completing his training, [he] spent seven years in general duties at Collingwood Police Station,” the statement said.

“For the next decade, Neal worked as a detective at the Major Fraud Squad and the State Crime Squad, before taking up his most recent post at Wangaratta CIU in July 2007.

“Neal was an adventurer and enjoyed all things outdoors. He loved getting out in nature, and his friends and colleagues regularly joined him on these trips.

Paying tribute to Constable Neal Thompson, 59, who was an adventurer with a love for the outdoors, often sharing nature trips with friends and colleagues. Photo / Victoria Police

“Neal had spent the past six years alongside his partner, Lisa, the love of his life. Since the pair met, Neal had found new purpose and was planning in earnest for his imminent retirement.

“Together with Lisa, Neal had built a new home and had a long list of tasks planned after he knocked off work for the last time.”

Senior Constable De Waart started his policing career at the Victoria Police Academy in December 2018.

“Following his training, Vadim joined St Kilda Police Station where he worked for three years, before joining PORT as a senior constable in April 2023.

“At the time of his passing, Vadim was on temporary assignment in Wangaratta.

Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, 35, an eternal optimist and avid traveller, fluent in four languages, who loved scuba diving, motorcycling with friends, and collecting gin from around the world. Photo / Victoria Police

“An eternal optimist and avid traveller, Vadim was fluent in French, Spanish, Flemish and English.

“He had also completed scuba dives all around the world and motorcycling trips more locally with his friends and colleagues.

“He was a keen gin collector and always picked up a local bottle on his overseas adventures for his large collection at home.

“While travelling was his passion, Vadim was extremely proud to have purchased his first home in Melbourne in recent years.

“Vadim is survived by his beloved parents Carolina and Alain, who live in his native Belgium, and his younger brother Sacha who lives in Switzerland.

“Closer to home in Melbourne, he leaves behind his aunty Jacqueline, uncle Shane, uncle Peter, aunty Maria and his cousins Christopher, Jeremy, Laura and Tessa.

Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said the “devastating loss” of the two officers had “struck at the heart of Victoria Police, the broader policing family and the community of Porepunkah”.

“In the coming days, weeks and months, we will all grieve this loss and deeply miss our colleagues and friends who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” he said.

“It is not lost on me that our members take a risk every time they go to work to protect the Victorian community. While we all live with the knowledge that the worst could happen on a shift, we don’t expect it to.

“In these difficult times it is so important that our people stand together and support each other, and I have full confidence that we will all do this with dignity and respect.”

No-fly zone

A no-fly zone will be in place for at least 48 hours as police hunt Freeman, who is accused of shooting dead the two officers and wounding a third.

Roadblocks are in place and the no-fly zone has been established near the Porepunkah township in the state’s northeast, where a huge manhunt is still on foot for the suspected gunman.

Alleged cop killer’s real name revealed

Police have released more details about Freeman, revealing his real name is Desmond Filby.

He was last seen wearing khaki tracksuit trousers, a dark green rain jacket, brown Blundstone boots and glasses.

A massive manhunt for alleged killer Dezi Freeman is under way in Victoria.

Freeman/Filby is Caucasian, 183cm tall, medium build, with short dark hair and brown eyes, police said.

Freeman ‘heavily armed’: police

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said Freeman was “heavily armed” and “still at large”.

He said police believe Freeman has many weapons with him.

“Long arms, powerful firearms, multiple firearms. We haven’t recovered any of his firearms from the scene,” he said.

“I can assure everyone that we are pouring every resource into this search, for this person,” he added.

Porepunkah tragedy: Two officers dead, massive search for gunman under way.

Bush said it was “possible” the alleged offender was hiding in a bunker or had set up traps in the area.

“Anything is possible,” he said. “He knows that area, even though we have experts in the area, he will know that area better than us. So, that’s why we’re putting in every expert and supported by local knowledge as well.

“We must find him.”

On Freeman’s alleged sex crimes, he said: “The team who went there were local officers. And members of the sexual offences and child investigation team.

“I’m not going to go into any further detail because there’s victims involved in the matter, and it would be very unfair and unwise for me to talk about that any further.”

Bush said while police were hunting for the alleged gunman, they were “putting every piece of support around the families of the officers that have passed in this tragic event”.

“It’s quite overwhelming and very comforting to know that the public support our police,” he said.

“Don’t support this person. It’s very dangerous.

“He’s killed two police officers and injured a third. He does not deserve anyone’s assistance.”

He told reporters it was important “we don’t share too much information”.

“We don’t know where he is, or whether he has access to media,” he said. “So we have to be very conscious of that.”

It’s been described as a “straight-out execution” of the 59-year-old detective and a 35-year-old senior constable. Another detective was injured, but his injuries are not life-threatening. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Bush said he has since come out of surgery but remains “significantly damaged”.

“I’m keen to visit them today,” he said.

Freeman, 56,

is said to be a conspiracy theorist who has spouted hatred for police and authorities.

It was feared that his partner and children were with him or had even been kidnapped as a massive manhunt took place. However, late on Tuesday, police said his family were now with authorities.

‘Straight-out execution’

The officers came under fire while serving a warrant for alleged historical child sex abuse at a property in Porepunkah, about 300km northeast of Melbourne, on Tuesday morning.

It’s been reported the officers had been searching for unlicensed guns on a bus at the property which Freeman used as a home.

The Herald Sun has reported that Freeman, inside the vehicle, pounced on the officers, shooting them with a shotgun. A police source described it as a “straight-out execution”.

Bush said the shooting was over in “minutes”.

“They were met by the offender. They were murdered in cold blood,” Bush told reporters in Wangaratta.

Concerns were further raised when Freeman’s wife and children had not been accounted for.

But late on Tuesday, Victoria Police said Freeman’s family members had made contact with authorities.

“Police have accounted for the whereabouts of the suspect’s family with his partner and children attending a police station this evening,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“There is nothing to suggest they were ever in the company of the suspect following today’s incident.”

Freeman took slain officer’s guns, radios: reports

Media reports have suggested Freeman may well have taken the slain officer’s guns and radios to listen in on the search.

Bush confirmed he had access to “lethal weapons” but could not say if he had taken the officers’ weapons.

A police helicopter has been circling the area near Porepunkah. Image / Flightradar

Bush said the heavily armed suspect was pursued into the bush by other officers, but “was able to get away”.

“In terms of the current situation, the suspect for this horrific event is still at large,” he added.

“We believe he is armed. We have deployed every specialist resource into this area to locate you.

“We have hundreds of police resources assigned to this very important task.”

Bush said he was “obviously a very dangerous person and he needs to be caught”.

He said the alleged gunman was “known to police”, and 10 officers attended the residence to execute the warrant after a “robust” risk assessment. He would not say what the warrant was for.

“My message to that person is give yourself up so that the community can be at peace and we can have this matter resolved peacefully,” he said.

Bush was notably the New Zealand Police Commissioner during the Christchurch massacre in 2019, where a shooter opened fire at two mosques, killing 51 people.

In Porepunkah, colleagues of the three detectives rushed to the scene and rescued the surviving officer.

Ambulance Victoria said the wounded officer was seriously injured and flown to hospital in a stable condition, where he was undergoing emergency care.

Specialist police are working to locate the perpetrator of what the NSW Police Association described as “senseless violence”.

NSW police on the Albury/Wodonga border are on standby.

Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas posted a video message in which she said it had been a day of “deep sorrow and shock”.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the two police officers tragically killed in Porepunkah.

“Our thoughts, love, and unwavering support are with you during this incredibly painful time.”

Flowers have been laid at the Victoria Police Memorial on St Kilda Rd in Melbourne’s Kings Domain, which pays respects to fallen officers who lost their lives on duty.

About 30 police officers were seen gathered around the memorial on Wednesday morning, standing still with their heads bowed as they held a moment of silence for the fallen officers.

The NSW Police Association said in a statement that officers in NSW and across the nation are shocked and saddened by the “callous murder” of the two officers and the serious wounding of the other.

Police Federation of Australia president Kevin Morton said he had been briefed by Police Association of Victoria leaders.

“I have received a briefing from the leadership of the Police Association of Victoria and offered the support of police officers from around the country,” said Morton, who is also the NSW Police Association president.

He added it was a timely reminder before National Police Remembrance Day that “all members of the community take a moment to pause and reflect on the sacrifice that every police officer risks making, every day of their working life”.

The property in Porepunkah. Photo / Google Maps

Morton also pointed to the murders of officers in Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania in recent years, warning that “any extreme ideology, access to weapons and hatred or dislike for police is too often playing out in attacks on police”.

“When they are combined, the outcome can be deadly.”

The association acknowledged the toll the tragedy would take on the well-being of police across the country and urged members to reach out for support services where needed.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Our thoughts are with the police for the work they do, each and every day.

“The men and women who wear our uniform, wear the uniform of the police force, take risks each and every day.”

Shockwaves in small town

The tragedy has rocked the small town of Porepunkah, with Mayor Sarah Nicholas describing Tuesday as a day of “deep sorrow and shock for our community”.

“We hold our police in the highest regard. They serve with courage, compassion, and dedication, and their loss is felt profoundly across our region. We are deeply grateful for their service and commitment.”

Alpine Shire Council services – including the transfer stations, libraries and visitor information centres and depots across the shire, the council’s customer service centre in Bright, and the Bright sports centre – will all remain closed until further notice.

A significant search remains underway in Porepunkah today as police continue their efforts to locate Desmond Filby, also known as Desmond Freeman, in connection to the shooting death of two on duty police officers yesterday.



“We are grieving together, and we will continue to support one another with compassion and care. Please stay safe,” Nicholas said.

Porepunkah Primary School – just 800m from the incident – was placed in lockdown on Tuesday, with students remaining indoors until authorities declare it safe.

Premier Jacinta Allan issued a statement urging residents to follow police officers’ advice and avoid the area.

“I have been briefed by the Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police. This situation remains active,” Allan said.

“Victoria Police officers, and all our first responders, show extraordinary bravery and courage every single day.

“They are the best of us, and the thoughts of all Victorians are with them today.”

Victoria Police confirmed the situation was still “active” at midday and urged residents to avoid the area.

“Police are currently at a property in Porepunkah,” a police spokesman said.

“This is still an active incident, and we will provide more information when it’s operationally safe to do so.

“We ask [that] people avoid the area. This is all the information we are able to confirm at this time. When we are able to provide an update, we will do so as soon as possible.

“This is an active and ongoing incident which may present significant risk to members of the public. We are asking that you do not attend the scene at this time.”

The Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) expressed its deepest sympathies to the officers, their families, and colleagues. Photo / Getty Images

The Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) released a statement saying it extended its “deepest thoughts to the officers, families, and colleagues” of those affected.

“Reports confirm that one officer has been wounded, and two others are believed to be deceased after police executed a warrant at a rural property.

“This is an active and unfolding situation, with emergency services working tirelessly to secure the area and keep the community safe.”

AFPA president Alex Caruana said it was a reminder of the risk officers faced every day in keeping the community safe.

“Policing is dangerous and unpredictable work, and what has happened in Porepunkah is a reminder of the risks officers face every day in keeping the community safe,” Caruana said.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our TPAV and Victoria Police colleagues and their loved ones as more details emerge.”

The incident follows similar incidents in recent times in Wieambilla, Queensland, North Motton in Tasmania and Bordertown, South Australia, where police officers were shot dead at isolated properties.

Tasmanian Constable Keith Anthony Smith, 57, was fatally shot as he and a colleague attended a rural address to serve a court warrant to repossess the rural home in June.

South Australia Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig, 53, was shot dead when he and two other officers were called to an isolated rural property in the town of Senior, 15km north of Bordertown, in November 2023.

Queensland Constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, were murdered after they attended the Wieambilla property of Gareth Train and his wife, Stacey, while performing a welfare check for Gareth’s brother, Nathaniel Train, in December 2022.

