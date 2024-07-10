Twelve primary school children have been killed in a road accident in South Africa. Photo / Getty

Twelve primary school children have been killed in a road accident in South Africa after a minibus taking them to school overturned and caught fire following a collision, officials say.

The incident occurred on the N14 motorway near Merafong, about 70km west of Johannesburg, when another vehicle rammed the school bus from behind.

The driver of the minibus was also killed.

Authorities said the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Seven other children were injured in the accident in the province of Gauteng.