Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Many Israeli high school graduates say they are determined to fight and are less optimistic about peace

By Rachel Chason, Lior Soroka, Heidi Levine
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Yonatan Baba at a surfing school where he works in Bat Yam, Israel. The 18-year-old, who has just graduated from high school, hopes to land in a combat unit during his compulsory service in the Israel Defence Forces. Photo / Heidi Levine, for the Washington Post

Yonatan Baba at a surfing school where he works in Bat Yam, Israel. The 18-year-old, who has just graduated from high school, hopes to land in a combat unit during his compulsory service in the Israel Defence Forces. Photo / Heidi Levine, for the Washington Post

TEL AVIV - Yonatan Baba started his junior year of high school taking classes on Zoom as a security precaution after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Over the course of the war that followed, he said, friends of his have been killed or injured while fighting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World