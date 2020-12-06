Website of the Year

World

Trump's final days of rage and denial

10 minutes to read

President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. He has continued to denounce the results of the election. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Peter Baker

The last act of the Trump presidency has taken on the stormy elements of a drama more common to history or literature than a modern White House.

Over the past week, President Donald Trump posted

