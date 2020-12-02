Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Can Trump preemptively pardon allies or himself? Clemency power, explained

8 minutes to read

President Trump has claimed that he has "the absolute right to pardon myself." Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Charlie Savage

The president has discussed potential pardons that could test the boundaries of his constitutional power to nullify criminal liability.

As President Donald Trump enters the endgame of his time in power, he is said to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.