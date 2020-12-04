Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Donald Trump lost the 2020 US election. He has raised $294 million since

4 minutes to read

Even in defeat, US President Donald Trump continued to raise money at some of the fastest rates of the year. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Shane Goldmacher

Even in defeat, US President Donald Trump continued to raise money at some of the fastest rates of the year. He has pulled in US$207.5 million ($293.9m) in the month since election day along with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.