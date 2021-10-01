Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Trump server mystery produces fresh conflict

11 minutes to read
As a candidate in 2016, President Trump publicly called for Russia to hack Hillary Clinton. Photo / Todd Heisler, The New York Times

As a candidate in 2016, President Trump publicly called for Russia to hack Hillary Clinton. Photo / Todd Heisler, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Charlie Savage and Adam Goldman

A recent indictment suggested that researchers who found strange internet links between a Russian bank and the Trump Organisation did not really believe their own work. They are pushing back.

The charge was narrow: John

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.